Bruce W. Jensen

WAVERLY — Bruce William Jensen, 69, of Waverly, died Friday, March 8, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

He was born Dec. 28, 1949, in Waverly, son of Ruth (Miller) and Wayne Jensen. On Nov. 5, 1982, he married Becky Winkey.

Bruce graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock in 1968. He served in Vietnam for the U.S. Army from June 16, 1970 to Dec. 23, 1971. Bruce was a livestock and crop farmer for many years, raising dairy, beef and hogs.

Survived by: his wife; a sister, Sandy (Lloyd) Martin of Tripoli; two sisters-in-law, Ellen (David) Doese of Fairbank and Linda (Will) Hamilton of Waverly; his mother-in-law, Shirley Winkey of Shell Rock; nine nieces and nephews, Stacy Hamilton, Katie (David) Schwartz, Jeff “Buster” (Ann) Martin, Danielle Hamilton, Jon (Katherin Pogyo) Doese, Brenton (Lindsey) Doese, Sarah Doese, Joel Martin and John (Kathy) Martin; four great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his father-in-law, Dale Winkey; and a brother-in-law, Chuck Winkey.

Services: 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Faith Lutheran Church, Shell Rock, with burial in Harlington Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by Waverly Area Veterans Group Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock, and also one hour before services at the church Friday.

Memorials: in Bruce’s memory may be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Bruce had a lifelong passion for farming. He loved animals, especially his many dogs over the years. Bruce also liked playing cards, visiting with friends and family and good food and drink.

