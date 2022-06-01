 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bruce Throndson

May 25, 2022

WATERLOO-Bruce Throndson age 52 of Waterloo, IA, formerly of Lawler, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Rev. Sue Cira officiating.

Friends may greet the family from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

