Bruce Throndson
May 25, 2022
WATERLOO-Bruce Throndson age 52 of Waterloo, IA, formerly of Lawler, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Rev. Sue Cira officiating.
Friends may greet the family from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
