WATERLOO — Bruce T. Stiles, 68, of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 25, at Manor Care in Waterloo.
He was born Sept. 27, 1950, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Loraine (Bopp) Stiles. He married Sharon Jordan on July 24, 1982, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Bruce graduated from Waterloo East High School and earned his bachelor of science degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He later earned his natural history interpretation certificate from UNI as a nontraditional student. He was a self-employed horticulturalist and natural history interpreter who raised flowers at his home. He also led many groups on educational hikes at prairies and other outdoor areas. Earlier in his life, Bruce worked as a furnace operator for John Deere & Co.
He was a member of the First Evangelical Free Church of Cedar Falls and the local chapters of the Sierra Club and the Audubon Society. Bruce was also an active member of the Civil War Roundtable and the Third Iowa Light Artillery Civil War re-enactment group.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Lilian Stiles and Susannah Stiles, both of Waterloo; a sister, Carolyn (John) Richard of Hazel Green, Wis.; a brother, Aaron Stiles of Waterloo; his stepmother, Ruth Shepard Stiles of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Christine Jordan of Peru, Iowa, and Andrea (Chris Trees) Dryer of Cedar Falls; a brother-in-law, Bruce (Emily) Jordan of West Bend, Wis.; and three nephews, John-Thomas (Julie) Richard of Cedar Rapids, Nicholas (Erin) Jordan of Madison, Wis., and Jeffery Jordan of Denver, Colo.
Preceded in death by: an infant son, Hans; his parents; and a brother-in-law, Joel Dryer.
Services: 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at First Evangelical Free Church, Cedar Falls. Cremation rites will follow the funeral service, and Bruce’s remains will be scattered in one of his favorite places at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the church. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralS ervice.com.
