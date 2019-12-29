{{featured_button_text}}
Bruce Rowell

Bruce Rowell, 67, passed away at his home in Waterloo on December 23rd, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Bernice Bidne, of Cañon City, Colorado and two siblings, Susan Paulsen (Dana) of Cañon City, Colorado, Thomas Rowell of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, and his niece and nephew.

He is preceded in death by his father, Marlin Rowell and a brother, Richard Rowell.

Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be directed to Bernice Bidne at 811 S. 6th St. Cañon City, Colorado 81212.

