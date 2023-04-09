EDINA-Bruce R Haight, 98 of Edina MN. Born September 23, 1924 of parents Trevor and Ivy Hunt Haight of rural Waterloo. Bruce attended a one room school and graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1942. After graduation in aeronautical engineering from Iowa State University and service in the U S Navy he became a pioneer in rocket science and space flight. After a job testing rockets at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland he accepted a job with North American Aviation and started his career in space flight. Moving often between California and Florida he was part of the group to set up the Atlantic Missile Range and develop the Navaho Missile which was one of the country’s earliest intercontinental ballistic missiles. His youthful prediction that we would put a man on the moon in his lifetime and that he wanted to be a part of it came true when his company, North American Rockwell, was granted the contract for the Apollo program. Bruce was on the launch team for all the Apollo flights. His pride in this accomplishment carried throughout his life. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Lee Haight and Treva Anderson and step sons Alan and Jim Hipps. He is survived by his beloved wife Donna Hipps, daughters Janet Lange, Jo Sarling, Christi Wlliams, stepdaughter Margaret Moineau, thirteen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those who were fortunate to share his long and fulfilling life.