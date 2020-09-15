Bruce R. Bixby

Bruce was born on May 4, 1945, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, the son of Raymond and Isabelle (Soldwisch) Bixby. He was raised in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1963. Bruce was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Rebecca Berry, on July 24, 1964, at Falls Avenue Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waterloo. The couple spent their lives together farming southwest of Clarksville. Bruce loved farming from a young age and it was both livelihood and hobby for him. He also loved sharing his farm home and stories with his family and the many neighbors and friends who visited.