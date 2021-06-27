April 5, 1958-June 20, 2021
WATERLOO-Bruce Patrick Smith, 63, of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 20, at home.
He was born April 5, 1958, in Waterloo, the son of Robert and Constance Taft Smith. He married Rhonda Weidman and they later divorced.
Bruce graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1976 and served in the United States Army from 1977 to 1980. He was employed for a few years at Omega Cabinets.
Survivors include: his sons, Robb (Sarah Phelps) Smith of Waterloo and Trent (Sara) Smith of Cedar Falls; his grandchildren, Madison, Kinnley, and Ahna Smith; his step grandchildren, MacKenzie Barfels, Joey Cutsforth, Ashlynn Schmit and Keegan Schmit; his brothers, Rick (Mary) Smith of WA and Terry (Jen) Smith of La Porte City; his sister, Debbie Smith of Woodville, TX.
Preceded in death by: his parents and his sister, Kelli Smith.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Casey’s 218 Pub, 4014 University Ave. Waterloo, from 4 until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
