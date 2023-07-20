He was born on May 18, 1962, in Waterloo, the son of Ross and Amy (Hicks) Troupe. He served in the Navy from 1979 to 1983. On November 5, 1998, he was united in marriage to Lori Spidell in Bronson, IA. He owned Telecommunication Tech, installing phone systems for businesses in and around the Cedar Valley for over 20 years.

Bruce wasn’t a man of worldly things. Belongings, money, and titles meant nothing to him. He lived for his family, which extended far beyond blood lines. He was a brother to so many, a neighborhood dad to a whole passel of teenage hoodlums, loved his grandchildren who would tell you he was the most grandpa-y of all the grandpas. Nature was his church. He ministered to people’s hearts on his boat. He loved his dogs, going metal detecting and fishing. He was an LGBTQIA ally and advocate in his final years, even performing in drag. He left an indelible mark on this world and every person he came into contact with and he will be greatly missed.