May 18, 1962-July 17, 2023
WATERLOO—Bruce Kevin Troupe, 61, of Waterloo, died on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born on May 18, 1962, in Waterloo, the son of Ross and Amy (Hicks) Troupe. He served in the Navy from 1979 to 1983. On November 5, 1998, he was united in marriage to Lori Spidell in Bronson, IA. He owned Telecommunication Tech, installing phone systems for businesses in and around the Cedar Valley for over 20 years.
Bruce wasn’t a man of worldly things. Belongings, money, and titles meant nothing to him. He lived for his family, which extended far beyond blood lines. He was a brother to so many, a neighborhood dad to a whole passel of teenage hoodlums, loved his grandchildren who would tell you he was the most grandpa-y of all the grandpas. Nature was his church. He ministered to people’s hearts on his boat. He loved his dogs, going metal detecting and fishing. He was an LGBTQIA ally and advocate in his final years, even performing in drag. He left an indelible mark on this world and every person he came into contact with and he will be greatly missed.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters, Nadea Van Pelt of Waterloo and Nikaila “Niki” Troupe of Charleston, SC; sons, Trevor Troupe and Wesley Quint, both of Waterloo; grandchildren, Syilehst, Chase, Kirayla, Breyanna, Michael, Alayna, Tristen, Cooper, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Izrayya, and Estella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay; brother, George; and stepson, Brian.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls with visitation two hours prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the CAAP (Community Aids Assistance Project).
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.