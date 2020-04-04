Bruce G. Jacobs

(1956-2020)
ELK RUN HEIGHTS – Bruce Gordon Jacobs, 63, of Elk Run Heights, died Tuesday, March 31, at home.
He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Waterloo, son of J.C. “Jake” and Donna (Branstetter) Jacobs.
Bruce graduated in 1975 from Walnut Ridge Baptist Academy (now Waterloo Christian School). He then went to Hawkeye Institute of Technology where he took nurse’s aide-orderly classes.
He met his life partner of 34 years, Gordon Mikesh, in 1979; he died Dec. 17, 2013.
Bruce worked at Sartori Hospital and the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home. He then returned to work at Schoitz Hospital on the surgical units. After moving to Kansas, he worked as a private duty nurse’s aide, and then went to work at the Ritz Carlton Hotel where he did environmental services, cleaning in public areas, and for Harrah’s Casino as a cleaner, where he worked until 1998.
Survivors: his kids, Bella and Bridget; acquired sons, Mikal (September) Pepperling of Elk Run Heights, and Dakoda (Leigha) Pepperling of Evansdale; acquired grandchildren, Gabby, Nora, and Rainah; and acquired sisters, Regina Mora of Elk Run Heights, and Jane Pepperling of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his partner, Gordon; and a sister, Toni.
Services: Private family graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family, (319) 233-3146.
Memorials: to the family; cards may be sent to the funeral home to be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Bruce enjoyed remodeling the homes he and Gordon shared. Bruce liked to cook, bake, entertain, restore furniture, collect antiques, garden, and make quilts with embroidered blocks. He loved his dogs which he called, “his kids.” He always tried to help people no matter what.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.