Bruce G. Jacobs

(1956-2020)

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – Bruce Gordon Jacobs, 63, of Elk Run Heights, died Tuesday, March 31, at home.

He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Waterloo, son of J.C. “Jake” and Donna (Branstetter) Jacobs.

Bruce graduated in 1975 from Walnut Ridge Baptist Academy (now Waterloo Christian School). He then went to Hawkeye Institute of Technology where he took nurse’s aide-orderly classes.

He met his life partner of 34 years, Gordon Mikesh, in 1979; he died Dec. 17, 2013.

Bruce worked at Sartori Hospital and the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home. He then returned to work at Schoitz Hospital on the surgical units. After moving to Kansas, he worked as a private duty nurse’s aide, and then went to work at the Ritz Carlton Hotel where he did environmental services, cleaning in public areas, and for Harrah’s Casino as a cleaner, where he worked until 1998.

Survivors: his kids, Bella and Bridget; acquired sons, Mikal (September) Pepperling of Elk Run Heights, and Dakoda (Leigha) Pepperling of Evansdale; acquired grandchildren, Gabby, Nora, and Rainah; and acquired sisters, Regina Mora of Elk Run Heights, and Jane Pepperling of Cedar Falls.