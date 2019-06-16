{{featured_button_text}}
Bruce G. Freeman

Bruce Freeman

Bruce G. Freeman, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, Bohnenkamp – Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa, with a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at Bohnenkamp – Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa. Additional visitation one hour prior to services. Burial: Strawberry Point Cemetery, Strawberry Point, Iowa. Please share a memory of Bruce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

