October 19, 1947-April 20, 2021

Bruce Eugene Harberts also affectionately known as “Lug Nut the Clown” journeyed to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was born October 19, 1947, in San Francisco, CA, the son of Russell and Merelyn (Carter) Harberts.

He is survived by his Mother, his Daughter, Shelly (Ken) Fogt, 2 sisters, Lee Ann (Don) Gutknecht, Jean (Marc) Polk Pinkerton, 1 brother, Mark (Rose) Harberts. Bruce has 3 Grandchildren, Riley & Reece Gilbert and Elly Fogt, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins and a very special friend, Sandra Scobee, who took very good care of Bruce to the very end of his life.

Bruce was preceded in death by his Father, Russell and Sister Rosemary. He belonged to the Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo, where services will be held May 8, 2021 at 10:30 am.

His remains will be escorted to Colfax Center Cemetery, Holland, Iowa, at a later date where there will be a private family burial.

Memorials may be mailed to Mark Harberts; 901 Nordic Way; Elgin, IA 52141