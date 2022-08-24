February 12, 1949-August 20, 2022

Bruce E. Reed (Cholack), 73, of Waterloo, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born February 12, 1949, in Waterloo, son of Stanley G. and Vina L. Robinson Reed. Bruce attended Waterloo East High School.

Bruce married Carolyn Sallis in 1971 in Waterloo; they later divorced. He then married Jocelyn E. Burton on June 27, 1981, at Payne AME Church in Waterloo.

He worked as a leather tanner at Eagle Tanning for 20 years. Bruce was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo. He played on Deez Nuts softball team and enjoyed playing flag football over the years. His greatest hobby was fishing. He was the life of the party and loved spending his time with his family including his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Bruce is survived by his wife of Waterloo; daughter, Deirdra Reed of South Carolina; sons; Brent E. Burton Waterloo, Christopher John (Jodi) Burton of Waterloo, and Sean (Amereica) Burton of Missouri; uncle, Dennis (Pat) Reed of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Imani, CJ, Malia, Arianna, Kyler, and Hailey; one great-granddaughter, Sienna; three siblings-in-law, Desiree Burton of Waterloo, Marc (Judy) Burton of Virginia, Dorian (Deuce) Burton of Newton; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Darrell (Fahmee) Reed and Dwight (Butchie) Reed.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM Monday, August 29, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A live stream of the service will be available on Bruce’s obituary page on the Locke Funeral Services website where condolences may be left: www.LockeFuneralServices.com/. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146.