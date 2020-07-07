Bruce E. Menken

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1931—2020)

Waverly—Funeral services for Bruce Ellis Menken, 89, of Waverly (formerly of Greene), will be this week. The date and time have yet to be determined. (refer to our web-page where it will be posted when available www.retzfh.com) Brice died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

He was born July 2, 1931, son of Richard O. and Hazel (Lawyer) Menken in Coldwater Township Rural Butler County. He attended rural Floyd County schools, graduated from Greene High School in 1949, and attended Iowa State University, but when his father became ill, Bruce had to leave the university and took over the operation of the family farm. His early departure from the university never dampened his love for Iowa State, which was evident in every conversation he had about college sports.