Bruce E. Menken

(1931—2020)
Waverly—Funeral services for Bruce Ellis Menken, 89, of Waverly (formerly of Greene), will be this week. The date and time have yet to be determined. (refer to our web-page where it will be posted when available www.retzfh.com) Brice died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
He was born July 2, 1931, son of Richard O. and Hazel (Lawyer) Menken in Coldwater Township Rural Butler County. He attended rural Floyd County schools, graduated from Greene High School in 1949, and attended Iowa State University, but when his father became ill, Bruce had to leave the university and took over the operation of the family farm. His early departure from the university never dampened his love for Iowa State, which was evident in every conversation he had about college sports.
Bruce married Marie Eilderts on September 18, 1957, in Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington, Iowa. They adopted two children, Mervin and DeAnn. Bruce continued on the family farm for many years. He and Marie moved into Greene in 1991, where he worked for local elevators. An avid woodworker, he and Marie became “The Crafting Hands” and attended craft shows for several years, his specialty being wooden barn and silo shadow boxes. He used his miniature John Deere toy tractor collection to display in the boxes. As one of his great-granddaughters reminded him prior his death, red tractors are the wrong color.
Bruce was confirmed in the United Methodist Church in Greene in 1945, and was a loyal member, holding many positions in the church over the years. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Floyd County Mutual Insurance in Charles City for 24 years. When they moved to Waverly, both he and Marie became involved at Trinity United Methodist Church folding bulletins, ushering, and more.
Left to cherish Bruce’s memory are his loving wife, Marie; children, Mervin (Tiffany) Menken of Greene Iowa, DeAnn (Arthur) Beger of Lyons, Illinois. Five grandchildren, Amanda (friend Sean Hook) Menken, Hillary (Taylor) Harting, Emily Menken, and Christopher and Olivia Beger. Six great-grandchildren, Tye and Hailey Hernandez, Conner Hobson, Abigail Marrs, Mackenzie Harting, and Rosalynn Hall.
Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St Greene. 641-823-4457. www.retzfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.