Bruce D. Adams
October 20, 1946-November 11, 2021
CORNERSVILLE, TN-Bruce D. Adams, born October 20, 1946, age 75, of Cornersville, TN, died peacefully November 11, 2021, under hospice care.
He was a native of Cedar Falls and Dike Iowa; son of the late Violetta and Lyle Adams.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Rita (Berken) Adams; kids Douglas and Kelly, both of TN; brothers Jerry (Lori) of Cedar Falls, Neil (Susie) of Waterloo, Terry (Ginny) of Finchford, Rex (Maggie) of Brooklyn and Kevin of Waterloo.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Dixie (Gary) Floss.
Bruce was a proud Navy veteran. He loved being with his family. He had many hobbies, and always lived life to the fullest.
He was always there to lend a hand to anyone that needed it.
Per his wishes he will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be addressed to: London Funeral Home, 324 West Church Street, Lewisburg, Tennessee 37091, (931)359-1541
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.