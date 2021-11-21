Bruce D. Adams

October 20, 1946-November 11, 2021

CORNERSVILLE, TN-Bruce D. Adams, born October 20, 1946, age 75, of Cornersville, TN, died peacefully November 11, 2021, under hospice care.

He was a native of Cedar Falls and Dike Iowa; son of the late Violetta and Lyle Adams.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Rita (Berken) Adams; kids Douglas and Kelly, both of TN; brothers Jerry (Lori) of Cedar Falls, Neil (Susie) of Waterloo, Terry (Ginny) of Finchford, Rex (Maggie) of Brooklyn and Kevin of Waterloo.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Dixie (Gary) Floss.

Bruce was a proud Navy veteran. He loved being with his family. He had many hobbies, and always lived life to the fullest.

He was always there to lend a hand to anyone that needed it.

Per his wishes he will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be addressed to: London Funeral Home, 324 West Church Street, Lewisburg, Tennessee 37091, (931)359-1541