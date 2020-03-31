Bruce C. Blakesley

(1956-2020)

Bruce Carl Blakesley, 63, of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away at home Sunday, March 29, 2020 from heart issues. A memorial gathering will be held later this summer. A date will be announced after the current crisis has ended.

Bruce was born May 28, 1956 to William (Bill) and Lois Blakesley. He was born and raised in Waterloo, IA. Bruce graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1975. After graduation, Bruce served in the Army from 1975-1979. He worked as a pipefitter/welder for ACI, GM and UNI. He left UNI in 2007 and started Blakesley Enterprise, a home contractor/home maintenance service.

On October 22, 1999, Bruce was united in marriage to Kim (Kurth-Hoodjer) Blakesley. The mixed marriage collectively loved seven children and eighteen grandchildren. Bruce is survived by his wife Kim Blakesley; children Jaimie (Jake) Flanscha of Cedar Falls, William (Nichelle) Blakesley of Reinbeck, Laura (Matt) Trueg of Cedar Falls, Katie (Kyle) Buskohl of Cedar Falls, Josh (Melissa) Hoodjer of Ackley, Tylor (Gina) Hoodjer of Ackley, Katie (Seth) Quivey of San Diego; brothers Eric Blakesley, Roger Blakesley, Jim Lichman, Rick Lichman; sister Marsha (Terry) Moorman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Claudia Campbell. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all that knew him.

(Memorials may be sent to his family at 2512 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613.)

