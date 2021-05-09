May 22, 1959-May 6, 2021
DENVER-Bruce Alan Thurm, 61, of Denver, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bruce was born May 22, 1959, in Waterloo, Iowa the son of Roger and Shirley (Lobeck) Thurm. He was baptized June 21, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn and confirmed his faith in 1973 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Bruce graduated from Denver High School in 1977 and then went on to earn both a BS and MA from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. On August 14, 1982, he was united in marriage to Lori Sharff in Oelwein. To this union, three children were born, Erica, Nathan and Trevor.
Bruce was employed by GMT in Waverly for 25 years as a materials manager. He was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. He is a past president of the Denver Lions Club, an organization for which he served over 30 years. As a lion, he dedicated countless volunteer hours at the concession stand, cotton candy stand at Family Fun Night and many other events. He enjoyed spending time with family and helping with projects. He traveled to Hawaii several times; it became his ‘happy place’. Bruce also enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, gardening and playing golf.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Lori, of Denver, two sons; Nathan (Rachel) Thurm of Waterloo, Trevor Thurm of Cedar Falls, his mother, Shirley Thurm of Denver, one brother; Randy (Terrie) Thurm of Denver, one sister; Tracey (David) Cahill of Lake Havasu, Arizona, one sister-in-law; Karen Thurm of Denver and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter Erica, father, Roger Thurm, brother, Jeff Thurm and his father and mother-in-law, Herman and Jean Sharff.
Public Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Space will be limited at the church, consider joining the family via live-stream from the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. Public graveside services will be held at 11:15 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Denver. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or to the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379
