July 18, 1957-October 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Bruce A. Schaffer, 65, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo.

He was born July 18, 1957, in Waterloo, the son of Clarence and Sharon (Young) Schaffer.

Bruce graduated from West High with the class of 1975.

He married Linda Powers on December 1, 1979 in Waterloo.

Bruce had owned Cedar Falls Motor Supply. He then had worked as a drywall finisher for Iowa Wall Systems. He retired in 2017 from RBL Splicing where he had worked as a phone line splicer.

He was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing with his grandsons and fishing. Bruce looked forward to his fishing trips on the Mississippi River every year. He also would go fishing for catfish at George Wyth. Bruce took great pride in his yard, learning how to landscape from his dad.

Survived by his wife, Linda Schaffer of Waterloo; parents, Clarence and Sharon Schaffer of Waterloo; daughter, Christi (Matt) Porter of Janesville; son, Jason (Angie) of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Makayla, Alex, Aubreigh, Kaitlynne, Kyler, Blake, Blayne, and Keilee; great-grandchild, Zay; sister, Deb Foss of San Clemente, CA; two brothers, Dan (Jill) Schaffer of Colorado Springs, CO and Bob (Kari) Schaffer of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Funeral Services: 11:00 am on Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church

Memorials: May be directed to the family

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com