(1983-2019)
DIKE -- Brock Niebuhr, 36, of Dike, died Friday, March 22.
He was born Feb. 13, 1983, in Peoria, Ill. He married Lauren Russell on March 8, 2008.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Amella; his parents, Julie and Greg Froning; sisters Mikel Niebuhr (Josh Wooden) and Kimm Froning; two sisters-in-law, Tara (Jeremiah) Fink and Alison Langel; mother and father-in-law, Connie and Tom Hamilton; grandparents, Virgil and Mary Matthias and Verla Palmer; and many other relatives.
Celebration of Life: from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Fox Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse, Dike. Friends are asked to come and share memories of him in lieu of flowers. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Brock’s family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Brock was the most loving, genuinely kind and compassionate man. The love for his wife and daughter was huge and apparent to everyone. When Brock became a father, it was evident to all that his daughter was his whole world. He was his happiest when surrounded by family and friends.
