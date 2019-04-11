{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Brock Kincaid Knoll, 69, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Friends are invited to gather in silence at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls, as Brock’s body is returned to the earth. You are encouraged to dwell on the part you played in his life and to rejoice, thinking of him in the presence of God and in the arms of his beloved Joy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Heifer Project International. Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525.

