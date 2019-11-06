(1975-2019)
RAYMOND — Brice Dix, 44, of Raymond, died Saturday, Nov. 2, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
He was born Aug. 23, 1975, in Waterloo, son of Scott and Diane Fairbanks Dix.
Brice graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1993. He was a chef at Bourbon Street and the Montage restaurants in Cedar Falls, the Ground Round in Waterloo, the Pelican Isle Yacht Club in Naples, Fla., and for the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, most recently at Table 1912. He attended Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: his daughter, Meghan Dix of Parkersburg; his mother, of Evansdale; two brothers, Eric Dix of Waterloo and Nathan Dix of Evansdale; a sister, Ashley Dix of Waterloo; his maternal grandmother, LuAnne Bearbower of Cedar Falls; his significant other, Bambi Kleckner of Waverly; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his father; paternal grandparents, Fred Jr. and Marilyn Dix; maternal grandfather, Duane Fairbanks; a maternal stepgrandfather, Irmel Bearbower; and an uncle, Michael Dix.
Memorial visitation: from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Locke Funeral Home, with a time of sharing at 2:30 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Brice had a passion for creating flavorful dishes — he was a self-taught chef. He enjoyed attending Iowa Irish Fest and also carved ice sculptures for Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls. He loved racing motorcycles. He attended a training course and loved spending time at Jenning’s Raceway in northern Florida.
