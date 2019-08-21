(1932-2019)
WATERLOO — Brian Smith, 87, died at home Saturday, Aug. 17.
He was born June 28, 1932, in Pudsey, Yorkshire, England, to Morris and Muriel Smith. Brian married Avis Alvey on Feb. 10, 1962.
He earned his engineering degree at the Keighley Technical College in Yorkshire, England. In 1967 Brian started work with GE in Schenectady, N.Y. Brian and his family moved to Iowa in 1975, and he worked at John Deere until his retirement in 1997.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife; a sister, Kathleen Vickers of England; a daughter, Tracy (William) Faaberg of Waterloo; a son, Timothy (Maria Lhia) Smith of Lenexa, Kan.; a daughter, Lesley (Elvin) Johnson of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Aaron and Zoe Faaberg and Elizabeth and Elijah Johnson, all of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Edward.
Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Chasers Pub, 3005 University Ave., Waterloo. The family will appreciate any pictures or stories you have to share.
Memorials in lieu of flowers or cards: may be directed to Brian’s favorite charities, St. Croix Hospice, Special Olympics and Manorlands Hospice in England.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.