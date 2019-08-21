{{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2019)

WATERLOO — Brian Smith, 87, died at home Saturday, Aug. 17.

He was born June 28, 1932, in Pudsey, Yorkshire, England, to Morris and Muriel Smith. Brian married Avis Alvey on Feb. 10, 1962.

He earned his engineering degree at the Keighley Technical College in Yorkshire, England. In 1967 Brian started work with GE in Schenectady, N.Y. Brian and his family moved to Iowa in 1975, and he worked at John Deere until his retirement in 1997.

Survived by: his wife; a sister, Kathleen Vickers of England; a daughter, Tracy (William) Faaberg of Waterloo; a son, Timothy (Maria Lhia) Smith of Lenexa, Kan.; a daughter, Lesley (Elvin) Johnson of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Aaron and Zoe Faaberg and Elizabeth and Elijah Johnson, all of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Edward.

Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Chasers Pub, 3005 University Ave., Waterloo. The family will appreciate any pictures or stories you have to share.

Memorials in lieu of flowers or cards: may be directed to Brian’s favorite charities, St. Croix Hospice, Special Olympics and Manorlands Hospice in England.

