November 8, 1957-February 21, 2022

Brian Scott Michaels, age 64, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Brian was born on November 8, 1957 to Ferdinand and Margaret Michaels in Washburn, Iowa. Brian graduated from West High School in 1976, then studied accounting at University of Northern Iowa. He continued on to obtain his Juris Doctor from William Mitchell Law School. Brian practiced law throughout his career, finishing as President and General Counsel at Brook-Hollow Capital in Pensacola, Florida.

Brian’s caring spirit and humble heart were experienced by anyone who knew him. He was a brilliant attorney with a great sense of humor. Brian centered his life around his family, especially his daughter, Julia. He mentored two teens throughout college who became like family. He loved living in the Sonoran desert of Arizona and attending spring training baseball games and Arizona Cardinals football games.

Brian is survived by his wife, Jennifer and daughter, Julia. Brian was predeceased by his father, Ferdinand, and brother, Richard. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Michaels (Chapman), and his sister, Lori Clabby.

Private services for family will be held on March 25, 2022, at Cedar Valley Memorial Garden, 5628 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.