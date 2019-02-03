Try 1 month for 99¢
Brian Bentley

Brian Bentley

(1963-2019)

WATERLOO — Brian P. Bentley, 55, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born July 8, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Ernest and Rosetta Murray Bentley.

Brian was self-employed in his younger years and was later disabled.

Survived by: his father, Ernest Bentley of Waterloo; his mother, Rosetta Murray of Waterloo; fiancee, Sandra Havens of Waterloo; two sisters, Brenda (Ron) Jungen of Raymond and Roxanne (Dean) Mobley of Waterloo; and nieces and nephews, Shawn, James, Carl, Elizabeth, Ben, Cindy, Christina and Nicholas.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Daniel Bentley; a sister, Deborah Bentley; stepfather, Dean Burkey; stepmother, Leona Bentley; paternal grandparents, James (Mary) Bentley; and maternal grandparents, Daniel (Eva) Murray.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at 11 a.m Tuesday at Phillips Cemetery near Bonair. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Brian was a lover of music, motorcycles, and movies. He loved family reunions and eating. He always enjoyed hanging out with his nephews. He was an avid daily walker at the mall.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Brian P. Bentley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments