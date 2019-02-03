(1963-2019)
WATERLOO — Brian P. Bentley, 55, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born July 8, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Ernest and Rosetta Murray Bentley.
Brian was self-employed in his younger years and was later disabled.
Survived by: his father, Ernest Bentley of Waterloo; his mother, Rosetta Murray of Waterloo; fiancee, Sandra Havens of Waterloo; two sisters, Brenda (Ron) Jungen of Raymond and Roxanne (Dean) Mobley of Waterloo; and nieces and nephews, Shawn, James, Carl, Elizabeth, Ben, Cindy, Christina and Nicholas.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Daniel Bentley; a sister, Deborah Bentley; stepfather, Dean Burkey; stepmother, Leona Bentley; paternal grandparents, James (Mary) Bentley; and maternal grandparents, Daniel (Eva) Murray.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at 11 a.m Tuesday at Phillips Cemetery near Bonair. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Brian was a lover of music, motorcycles, and movies. He loved family reunions and eating. He always enjoyed hanging out with his nephews. He was an avid daily walker at the mall.
