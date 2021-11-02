February 22, 1957-October 24, 2021

WAVERLY-Brian Lee Jenkins, 64, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on October 24, 2021, at his home in Waverly.

Brian was born on February 22, 1957, in Traer, Iowa, the son of William and Marilynn Devore (Brown) Jenkins. Brian attended school in Traer and graduated from Traer High School in 1975. He later attended the automotive mechanic program at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. Brian was united in marriage to Linda Kern on July 3, 1987, and the couple would later divorce. He retired in 2019 after 27 years at Nestle in Waverly, where he worked as a packaging mechanic.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, his dogs, woodworking, and helping others. He loved fast cars and always enjoyed rock and roll, especially if it was loud. But his pride and joy were his grandchildren and his dog Lu.

Brian is survived a son, Ben (Zina) Jenkins of Waterloo; a daughter, Jessica (Brian Boomer) Jenkins of Waverly; a step-son, Christopher Jones; his grandchildren, Eli Lee Jenkins-Fox, Elleigh Jenkins, Zoeigh Jenkins, Adaleigh Jenkins, Oliver Jenkins, and Norah Boomer; and a sister, Michelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bill Jenkins, and his beloved grandmother, Clara Lund.

There will be a graveside service at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. The family will greet friends and family from 10:00 am to 11:45 on Wednesday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

