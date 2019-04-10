Brian L. Miller

(1966-2019)
WATERLOO — Brian Lee Miller, 52, of Des Moines, died at home Thursday, April 4.
He was born on June 29, 1966, in Waterloo to Kenneth and Norma (Brown) Miller.
He graduated from Central High School in Waterloo. He continued his education at Hawkeye Tech in commercial art. He worked for Porters in Cedar Falls and most recently at University Photo in Des Moines.
Survived by: his parents, of Waterloo; a brother, Ron (Jenny) Miller of Waterloo; two nieces, Shelby Miller and Samantha Miller, both of Waterloo; two great-nephews, Kade and Parker Hubrig.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with inurnment at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery, all in Waterloo. Visitation will be held one hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
