January 28, 1956-February 11, 2022

DIKE-Brian “Kent” Williams, 66, of Dike, died Friday, February 11, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. He was born January 28, 1956, in Cairo, Illinois, the son of Delmar and Dorothy “Jean” Brazel Williams.

Kent attended the University of Northern Iowa. He worked at Shorts Travel Management, Inc. for over 20 years and more recently worked as an Executive Travel Consultant for Corporate Travel Designs in St. Louis, MO.

Kent was such a magnifier of life. Being in travel most of his life, he knew and met many people and enjoyed learning about many different customs. He definitely did things his way. He had a love for traveling, his dogs, and most importantly, his family.

Survived by: two brothers, Randall (Rich Goodwin) Williams of Cedar Falls, Adam (Tracy) Williams of Galveston, TX; four sisters, Marki Stamatiades and Becki Williams, both of Cedar Falls, Kelli (Jeff) Schulz and Wendi Williams, all of West Des Moines; a sister-in-law, Melissa Williams of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Rickey Williams, and a brother-in-law, Sam Stamatiades.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 with visitation one hour before the service. Services will also be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 1001 N. Mt. Auburn Rd. Cape Girardeau, MO, with burial in Cape Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703 or Dike Volunteer Fire Department, 103 1st St, Dike, IA 50624.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of local arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.