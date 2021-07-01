Brian K. Killion

In September of 1963, Brian began his career with John Deere at the St. Louis Sales Branch Office. In 1965, he was promoted to a Retail Note Collector position in Monroe, LA and then transferred to Little Rock, AR. In 1967, he was promoted to Territory Manager and headquartered in Madisonville, KY for two years before moving closer to home with headquartering in Belleville, IL. In 1975 he transferred to Waverly, IA and assumed the Territory Manager role in Northeast Iowa for 34 years until retirement. After 46 years of service, Brian retired in September of 2009. He was well respected by all he worked with and was known to always go above and beyond expectations.