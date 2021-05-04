 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian John Waechter
0 entries

Brian John Waechter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brian John Waechter

November 4, 1961- May 3, 2021

Cedar Falls–Brian John Waechter, age 59, of Cedar Falls formerly of Dyersville, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born November 4, 1961 in Dubuque, the son of Hank and Pudge (Breitbach) Waechter. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School in the class of 1980. Brian worked as a supervisor for Cedar Falls Utilities in gas and water. He retired on December 31, 2016.

Survived by: his son, Scott (Alexandra) Waechter of Elk Run Heights; his daughter, Amy (Christopher) Syhlman of Lewis Center, OH; his mother, Mary “Pudge” Waechter of Dyersville; two brothers, Bob (Marjorie) of Dyersville and Barry of McKinny, TX; four sisters, Bev (Bob Kluesner of Bella Vista, AR, Becky (Jim) Nickol of Dyersville, Barb (Joe) Westhoff of Celina, Tx, and Brenda (Rick) Moore of Dubuque; as well as many nieces and nephews; his significant other, Theresa Catchpool; and his former spouse, Kathy (Dunkel) Waechter

Preceded in death by: his father, Eldon “Hank”; a brother, William “Bill”; and a niece, Jody Waechter.

A funeral service will be 10:30am Thursday, at Prairie Lakes Church, in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Wednesday, at Richardson Funeral Service and also one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How to decorate a cake like a pro

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News