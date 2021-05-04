November 4, 1961- May 3, 2021

Cedar Falls–Brian John Waechter, age 59, of Cedar Falls formerly of Dyersville, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born November 4, 1961 in Dubuque, the son of Hank and Pudge (Breitbach) Waechter. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School in the class of 1980. Brian worked as a supervisor for Cedar Falls Utilities in gas and water. He retired on December 31, 2016.

Survived by: his son, Scott (Alexandra) Waechter of Elk Run Heights; his daughter, Amy (Christopher) Syhlman of Lewis Center, OH; his mother, Mary “Pudge” Waechter of Dyersville; two brothers, Bob (Marjorie) of Dyersville and Barry of McKinny, TX; four sisters, Bev (Bob Kluesner of Bella Vista, AR, Becky (Jim) Nickol of Dyersville, Barb (Joe) Westhoff of Celina, Tx, and Brenda (Rick) Moore of Dubuque; as well as many nieces and nephews; his significant other, Theresa Catchpool; and his former spouse, Kathy (Dunkel) Waechter

Preceded in death by: his father, Eldon “Hank”; a brother, William “Bill”; and a niece, Jody Waechter.