Brian J. Mangrich

GILBERTVILLE – Brian Joe Mangrich, 49, of Gilbertville, died Thursday, Aug. 27 at his home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1970, in Waterloo, son of Gary and Elizabeth “Jeanne” Carroll Mangrich. Brian graduated from North Star/River Hills School.
Survived by: his parents of Gilbertville; his sister, Brenda (Jeff) Schmitz of Gilbertville; his brother, Scott (Connie Seidel) Mangrich of Waterloo; two nieces, Leah Schmitz and Heather Mangrich; and two nephews, Derek Mangrich and Jordan Schmitz.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Paul and Elma Mangrich, Everett Carroll, Thelma and Leonard Watson.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Tuesday. Due to Covid-19, masks are required if attending the visitation or service.
Memorials may be directed to North Star or Bosco Systems or I.C. Church.
