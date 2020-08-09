× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1954-2020)

Brian Ingram passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Mercy One Medical Center. He was born May 2, 1954, in Lewiston, ID, to Donald and Helen Jewell Ingram. His family moved to Lewiston, ID, and again to Spokane, WA where he graduated from Ferris High School. On May 9, 1976, he married Gail Riley. Together they traveled across the country for Brian’s job opportunities and ultimately found Cedar Falls, as their forever home.

Brian loved to hunt and fish with his father during his youth and young adulthood. He was an avid NASCAR follower and attended as many racing events as he could. It was at one of those many events that he met his wife, Gail. It was because of their love of racing and other similar hobbies that brought them together. He also took great pride and enjoyment out of taking his pristine 1973 Mustang to numerous car shows throughout the years, taking home many trophies and awards along the way.

Brian was very passionate about all pets, especially dogs and cats. He and Gail celebrated each time they were able to bring a new and loving pet into their home. He told the best jokes out there and remained lighthearted, never taking himself too seriously.