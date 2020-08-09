(1954-2020)
Brian Ingram passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Mercy One Medical Center. He was born May 2, 1954, in Lewiston, ID, to Donald and Helen Jewell Ingram. His family moved to Lewiston, ID, and again to Spokane, WA where he graduated from Ferris High School. On May 9, 1976, he married Gail Riley. Together they traveled across the country for Brian’s job opportunities and ultimately found Cedar Falls, as their forever home.
Brian loved to hunt and fish with his father during his youth and young adulthood. He was an avid NASCAR follower and attended as many racing events as he could. It was at one of those many events that he met his wife, Gail. It was because of their love of racing and other similar hobbies that brought them together. He also took great pride and enjoyment out of taking his pristine 1973 Mustang to numerous car shows throughout the years, taking home many trophies and awards along the way.
Brian was very passionate about all pets, especially dogs and cats. He and Gail celebrated each time they were able to bring a new and loving pet into their home. He told the best jokes out there and remained lighthearted, never taking himself too seriously.
He had a very successful career and learned a lot from his father about the quarry and aggregate industry. Because of his vast knowledge and experience, he and Gail were able to move around throughout the years. His last job brought them to Cedar Falls, where he spent 23 years working for Cedar Valley Corp. He retired in 2019 to spend more time at home with his wife. Brian enjoyed his work, living in Cedar Falls, and was happy to call it home.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail of Cedar Falls; his niece, Marie Teslow and husband Jacob; and great-nieces, Taylor and Payton Teslow of Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Helen Ingram; sister, Linda Trimp of Otis Orchards, WA; and beloved dog, Mertz.
For all of those who knew Brian, please know that he valued and appreciated your friendships. He was a special, great, and warm-hearted person who will be greatly missed by us all. In honor of his passing, please donate to your local animal shelter or special charity of choice. There will be no formal memorial service. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
