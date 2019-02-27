Try 1 month for 99¢
Brian Dietz

Brian Dietz

(1964-2019)

PLAINFIELD — Brian Jay Dietz, 54, of Plainfield, died on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1964, in Charles City, son of Leon Jay “Buzz” and Sandra Kay (Walther) Dietz. He married Sherry Duecker on Sept. 26, 1987, at St. John’s Western Douglas.

Brian graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1983. He had been employed at Unverferth Manufacturing since June 1989. He was a self-employed farmer and was a part-time dairy hand for Dave and Pam Bolin of Clarksville.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Ashley Dietz-Seehase of Nashua; a son, Andrew (MariAnna) Dietz of Plainfield; three grandchildren, Lindsay Seehase, Jase Seehase and Sterling Dietz; his mother, of Waverly; and two sisters, Sherry (Daryl) Kazda and Dee (Randy) Liddle, both of Plainfield.

Preceded in death by: his father; his father-in-law, Larry “Pete” Duecker; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, rural Plainfield, with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Brian enjoyed working with livestock, farming and fishing. He especially enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.

