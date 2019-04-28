{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Clark

Brian A. Clark

(1959-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Brian A. Clark, 60, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, April 25, at home.

He was born Jan. 19, 1959, in Oelwein, son of Robert and Carol (Merrill) Clark. He married Kathy Weber and they later divorced.

He graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1977 and was employed with Ashley Molding in Oelwein.

Survivors: five children, Kimberly (Taylor) Cross and Jason Clark, both of Cedar Falls, Anson (Amy) Clark of Monticello, Adam Clark of Central City, and Amity (Jesse) Buck of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Carol Clark of Oelwein; three sisters, Kathi (Dave) Knaack of Reinbeck, Lori (Marty) Braatz of Racine, Wis., and Lisa Frost of Fort Dodge; and a brother, Mike Clark of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his father.

Services: a Celebration of Life will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Riviera-Roose in Janesville.

Memorials: to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

In his free time, Brian enjoyed racing, being outdoors, and woodworking.

