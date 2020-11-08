Brett W. Poehler

Brett was born on February 18, 1965, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Donald and Sylvia (Catchpool) Poehler. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and later confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Following graduation from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1984, Brett attended the University of Northern Iowa until 1986, when he entered the United States Air Force. Brett was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where his work involved calibrating underground missiles. Brett was honorably discharged in 1993. He then moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado, and worked for Celestica. After returning to Iowa, Brett attended Hawkeye Community College and earned his Engineering Degree in 1994. Brett then started his career with Emerson-Fisher Controls in Marshalltown, where he was employed at the time of his passing.