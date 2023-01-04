 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brett Alan Klemp

June 11, 1965-December 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Brett Alan Klemp, 57, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, Iowa. A prayer service led by Pastor Craig Henderson followed by a time of sharing will be at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Brett’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

