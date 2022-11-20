December 23, 1976-November 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Brenten Carl “Brent” Webbeking, 45, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital of kidney failure. He was born December 23, 1976, in Waterloo, the son of Arthur and Dellarose Stirm Webbeking. He attended West High School.

Brent married Taryn Meana on December 13, 2014, in Cedar Falls.

He worked as a maintenance mechanic for The Crown Group until he became disabled due to congestive heart failure.

He had a love for boating on the Mississippi River and fireworks and was always there to lend a hand to someone in need. Brent was very mechanically inclined and was always fixing something. He had a curiosity to see how things worked by taking them apart. He was a hard worker and enjoyed carpentry and landscaping. Brent always put others before himself.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Taryn Webbeking of Des Moines; his children, Tyler, Izack, Evynn, and Allie, all of Des Moines; his parents, Art and Della Webbeking of Waterloo; two sisters, Nikki (Dustin Scroggins) Sulentic of Waterloo, Jennifer (Bob Davis) Webbeking of Waterloo; and six nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russell and Normadel Stirm; paternal grandparents, Ewald and Ellen “Jane” Webbeking; and a brother Anthony R. Sulentic.

A family directed Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is assisting the family with arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.