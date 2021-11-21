January 30, 1979-November 16, 2021
Brent Lee Boggess, 42, of Waterloo, died on Tues., Nov. 16, 2021. He was born in Alexandria, MN on January 30, 1979, son of Dennis & Kim (Paulsen) Boggess. He attended Waterloo West High. He married Paula Hart on Oct. 22, 2004; they later divorced. From this union, Drake Lee was born. He married Lisa Ann Conkling on May 30, 2016. From this union, Jaxsen Lee & Zander Allan were born. Brent enjoyed working on cars & stereos, riding his bike & motorcycle, listening to music, & playing with RC cars with his boys. Brent kept an immaculate aquarium & loved to take care of his fish. He wore his heart on his sleeve and loved his family, especially his children, more than anything. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Boggess; mother, Kim (Craig) Buttshaw both of Waterloo; 3 sons, Drake Lee of Nebraska, Jaxsen Lee & Zander Allen Boggess of Waterloo; stepson, Peyton Smith; sister, Carey (Josh) Rubino of Ankeny; brother, Dana (April) Boggess of Waterloo; stepbrother, Andrew Buttshaw of Hampton; grandmother, Marian Paulsen of Waterloo; & many aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Dennis; grandfather, Leonard Paulsen; grandparents, Glen & Kathleen Boggess; & niece, Jenna Reeves. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Services: 1:00 pm on Fri., Nov. 26, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns. www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.