Brent Lee Boggess, 42, of Waterloo, died on Tues., Nov. 16, 2021. He was born in Alexandria, MN on January 30, 1979, son of Dennis & Kim (Paulsen) Boggess. He attended Waterloo West High. He married Paula Hart on Oct. 22, 2004; they later divorced. From this union, Drake Lee was born. He married Lisa Ann Conkling on May 30, 2016. From this union, Jaxsen Lee & Zander Allan were born. Brent enjoyed working on cars & stereos, riding his bike & motorcycle, listening to music, & playing with RC cars with his boys. Brent kept an immaculate aquarium & loved to take care of his fish. He wore his heart on his sleeve and loved his family, especially his children, more than anything. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Boggess; mother, Kim (Craig) Buttshaw both of Waterloo; 3 sons, Drake Lee of Nebraska, Jaxsen Lee & Zander Allen Boggess of Waterloo; stepson, Peyton Smith; sister, Carey (Josh) Rubino of Ankeny; brother, Dana (April) Boggess of Waterloo; stepbrother, Andrew Buttshaw of Hampton; grandmother, Marian Paulsen of Waterloo; & many aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Dennis; grandfather, Leonard Paulsen; grandparents, Glen & Kathleen Boggess; & niece, Jenna Reeves. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Services: 1:00 pm on Fri., Nov. 26, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns. www.KearnsFuneralService.com