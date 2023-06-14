June 3, 1982-June 7, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS-Brent “JJ” Jenkins, Jr., 41, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Public viewing will be held from 5:30—7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Homegoing Celebration will take place promptly at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Union Missionary Baptist Church of Waterloo, 209 Jackson Street, Waterloo, with an additional viewing from 10—11 a.m. Repast for the family will immediately follow the service.

Brent was born June 3, 1982, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Brent Sr. and Annette (Brown) Jenkins. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 2000 and attended Kirkwood Community College on a music scholarship. On June 4, 2005, Brent was united in marriage to Sherita Jones. He was an experienced customer service professional. In 2018, Brent started his own business as a web designer and consultant, “Dream 511”. He loved his job, music, and his church. Brent was a member of Word of Faith Pentecostal Church. Brent was a big fan of the Chicago Bears. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his father, Brent L. (Lasundria) Jenkins, Sr. of Waterloo; siblings, Kellen Jenkins of Des Moines, Breanne Marshall of Waterloo, Tierra Ellis of Colorado, and Deonte Jenkins of Waterloo; best friend and ‘brother’, Patrick (Latoya) Beets of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; and friend, Sherita Jenkins of Cedar Rapids.

Brent was preceded in death by his mother, Annette Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, please send a love gift to Brent’s father via cashapp: $BrentJenkinsSr

