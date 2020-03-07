(1951-2020)
WASHBURN -- Brent J. Hoffert, 68, of Washburn, died Wednesday, March 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born July 28, 1951, in Faulkton, S.D., to Joseph P. and Adaline M. Cunningham Hoffert. He married Michelle Mosley. They later divorced. Brent had a close relationship with Janet Stanton since 1995.
He worked at Ray's SuperValu Store, then at John Deere for more than 20 years, retiring in 2006. He also worked at Boeing in Wichita, Kan. Brent was a member of UAW Local 838.
Survivors: three daughters, Jessy (Jared) Hueneke of Hinton‚ Jenna Hoffert of Cedar Falls, and Joleen Jungling of Aplington; his significant other, Janet Stanton of Washburn; a sister, Loretta (Bob) Tuscherer of Lennox‚ S.D.; two brothers, Louis (Cathy) Hoffert of Cresco‚ and Roger (Kandi) Hoffert of Fairbank; nine grandchildren, Chance, Hunter, Lexie, Sophia, Charles Jr., Lakin, Lyric, Memphis and Hudson; and a great-grandson, Zane.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Raymond Hoffert.
Services: No services are planned at this time.
Memorials: to the Iowa DNR for the fish hatchery in care of Backbone State Park, 1347 129th St., Dundee, IA 52038.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
