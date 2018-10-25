Brent Boyd Shaw, age 64, of Kansas City, Missouri and of Chaska, Minnesota opened his eyes to the Glory of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 18, 2018 with Alzheimer’s disease. A Celebration of Life service will be November 10th, 2018 at 11:00 am at Northland Baptist Church, 7101 NW Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, Mo. 64151. Burial will be in Garden of Devotions Section of Cedar Valley Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
For full obituary information and to leave your condolences to the family please go to www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.