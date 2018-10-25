Try 1 month for 99¢
Brent Boyd Shaw

Brent Shaw

Brent Boyd Shaw, age 64, of Kansas City, Missouri and of Chaska, Minnesota opened his eyes to the Glory of his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 18, 2018 with Alzheimer’s disease. A Celebration of Life service will be November 10th, 2018 at 11:00 am at Northland Baptist Church, 7101 NW Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, Mo. 64151. Burial will be in Garden of Devotions Section of Cedar Valley Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

For full obituary information and to leave your condolences to the family please go to www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Brent Boyd Shaw
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments