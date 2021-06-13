May 29, 1985-June 6, 2021

Brent Anthony Schaefer, 36, passed away on June 6, 2021.

He was born on May 29, 1985, the son of Ben and Jeanne Schaefer. Brent was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt and share great stories!

He is survived by: his wife, Heidi; a step-son, Shaun Burns; his father, Ben; a sister, Brenda Schaefer; a brother, Brion (Amy) Schaefer; two nephews, Ben and Bode Schaefer; and many other family members and friends who will miss him.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Jeanne; paternal grandparents, Hank and Millie Schaefer; maternal grandparents, Anthony and La Dean Weber.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 27, from 1-4 p.m. at Dave and Terri’s Farm, 4719 Foulk Rd., Waterloo, 50702. Lunch will be served.