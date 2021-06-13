May 29, 1985-June 6, 2021
Brent Anthony Schaefer, 36, passed away on June 6, 2021.
He was born on May 29, 1985, the son of Ben and Jeanne Schaefer. Brent was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt and share great stories!
He is survived by: his wife, Heidi; a step-son, Shaun Burns; his father, Ben; a sister, Brenda Schaefer; a brother, Brion (Amy) Schaefer; two nephews, Ben and Bode Schaefer; and many other family members and friends who will miss him.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Jeanne; paternal grandparents, Hank and Millie Schaefer; maternal grandparents, Anthony and La Dean Weber.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 27, from 1-4 p.m. at Dave and Terri’s Farm, 4719 Foulk Rd., Waterloo, 50702. Lunch will be served.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.