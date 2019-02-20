Brendan Calvin Hartman, Child of God, passed away on February 16, 2019.
Brendan was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on October 21, 1997, the son of Scott and Ann Hartman.
Brendan graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs in 2016 and was attending University of Northern Iowa. After a battle with depression, Brendan took his own life, leaving family, friends, and the community in deep grief.
In spite of his life being short, Brendan gave purpose and meaning to the world through his kindness, his love, and his deep compassion. Brendan was instrumental in developing a Kids Against Cancer team with his peers for Relay for Life. This team raised over $40,000 in three years. He did this in honor of his mom, Ann, who preceded him in death in 2012.
Brendan was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church and was highly active in the church growing up, including serving locally and around the United States on mission trips. Brendan was always eager to accomplish meaningful work with and for people. In high school Brendan played football and basketball and ran on the cross country and track teams. He was also part of the robotics team and represented his school at the national DECA competition after having won the district competition. He served on Student Council, was named to the Honor Roll and the National Honor Society, and was an AP Scholar and speech student.
Brendan and his sister, Hayley, enjoyed traveling together and growing up through the years. He will be deeply missed by his entire family.
Brendan is survived by his parents, Scott and Susan Hartman, siblings Hayley Hartman, Blake, Aaron, Tara, and Will Sadr; grandparents Cal and Diane Hartman, Larry and Mary Spragle, and Jerry and Mary Westling.
Visitation will be on February 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. with the funeral service on February 23, at 10:30 a.m. The visitation and funeral will both be held at Saint John Lutheran Church, Council Bluffs, with interment to follow at a later date. Memorials will be directed to Saint John Lutheran Church, Children’s Square or Jennie Edmundson Foundation.
The blessing Brendan received regularly at church still holds true: Brendan, you are a blessed and beloved child of God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.