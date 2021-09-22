WATERLOO-Brenda Lemper, 57, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. She was born, December 30, 1963, in Helena, MT, daughter of Gerald and Paula Mock Genetzky. She graduated from Towner High School in Towner, ND, and then received a Bachelor’s in Education from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. Brenda worked as a Para-educator at Lou Henry Elementary School in Waterloo. Brenda was a member of First Baptist Church in Waterloo. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, taking pictures, traveling, her cats, and especially loved time spent with her daughters and family. She is survived by her husband Chris of Waterloo; daughters, Ashley Lemper of Cedar Falls, and Chelsea Lemper of Huxley; sister, Mindy (Russ) Genetzky Haugen of Elk Ridge‚ UT; brother, Corey (Renae) Genetzky of Bismark‚ ND; nieces, Brittany (Zac) Yoder, and Jetta and Kyra Genetzky; and a great-nephew, Easton Yoder. Brenda is preceded by her daughter, Tiffany; parents; and a nephew, Ashton Genetzky. Services are 10:30 AM Saturday, September 25 at First Baptist Church of Waterloo with burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation 5—7 PM Friday, September 24 at Locke Funeral Home. Memorials to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.