(1968-2020)

ELDORA – Brenda Lea Jones, 51, of Eldora, died Wednesday, June 17, at the Iowa City Veterans Hospital of natural causes.

She was born July 31, 1968, in La Crosse, Wis., daughter of Eugene and Sandra (Nieman) Peterson. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., in 1987. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1991. Brenda married Mark Kuster. She attended community college and achieved her degree, working as a CNA for many years among other occupations. Brenda and Mark would later divorce. She married James Jones on Feb. 14, 2013.

Survivors: her husband; her parents; children, BriAnna (Andrew Nelson) Kuster, Tracy (Jennifer) Jones, Emily (Ben) Durham and Aaron (Ashley) Schildroth; grandchildren, Beckett Durham, Reese, Wyatt, and Charlee Schildroth; brothers Jim (Barb) Lindstrom, Kory (Penny) Peterson, and Erin (Ann) Peterson; nieces and nephews Miranda, Shelby, Sebastian, Samuel and Zoe Peterson; great-nieces and nephews Lily, Karter, Ryker and Mia Peterson; many other relatives

Preceded in death by: her grandparents and infant sister, Pamela.