(1968-2020)
ELDORA – Brenda Lea Jones, 51, of Eldora, died Wednesday, June 17, at the Iowa City Veterans Hospital of natural causes.
She was born July 31, 1968, in La Crosse, Wis., daughter of Eugene and Sandra (Nieman) Peterson. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., in 1987. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1991. Brenda married Mark Kuster. She attended community college and achieved her degree, working as a CNA for many years among other occupations. Brenda and Mark would later divorce. She married James Jones on Feb. 14, 2013.
Survivors: her husband; her parents; children, BriAnna (Andrew Nelson) Kuster, Tracy (Jennifer) Jones, Emily (Ben) Durham and Aaron (Ashley) Schildroth; grandchildren, Beckett Durham, Reese, Wyatt, and Charlee Schildroth; brothers Jim (Barb) Lindstrom, Kory (Penny) Peterson, and Erin (Ann) Peterson; nieces and nephews Miranda, Shelby, Sebastian, Samuel and Zoe Peterson; great-nieces and nephews Lily, Karter, Ryker and Mia Peterson; many other relatives
Preceded in death by: her grandparents and infant sister, Pamela.
Services: Social distancing will be requested. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, with 5-6 p.m. reserved for the elderly at Engelkes-Chapel in Grundy Center. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at the chapel. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday; interment at Washington Township Cemetery outside of Morrison with military honors performed by the Grundy Center American Legion.
Memorials: to Cedar Bend Humane Society or to the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda deeply cherished spending her time with her friends and family and she enjoyed keeping busy with crafts including sewing and plastic canvasing. In October 2019 Brenda moved her mom and best friend to live with them. Brenda will be missed dearly by those that knew and held her dear.
