August 2, 1959-February 22, 2023

Brenda L. Murray, 63, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by family after a courageous journey with cancer.

She was born August 2, 1959, in Iowa City, daughter of Raymond and Reta Zempel Clark. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1977 and continued her education at Hawkeye Tech.

Brenda married Ed Murray on October 11, 1986, at First Baptist Church, Waterloo. She worked in human resources for Black Hawk County and at Country View Care Center, retiring in 2014 after 36 years of service.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Waterloo, where she was on the Diaconate Team and served as the church clerk. Brenda enjoyed reading and music. She was a compassionate caregiver and a selfless person always putting others before herself. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling, notably a special trip to Italy with her son, Nick. Above all, she loved spending time with her family especially during Christmas, her favorite time of the year.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Ed of Waterloo; two sons, Brandon (Dana Siebrands) of Waterloo, and Nick of Chicago; a brother, Brian Clark of Alcoa, TN; a sister, Becky (Doug) Shimp of Washburn; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law, Marlys “Tootie” Murray.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, at First Baptist Church with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 27, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.