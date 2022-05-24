 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brenda L. Bowers

Brenda L. Bowers

May 19, 2022

WATERLOO-Brenda L. Bowers, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home. Visitation: Thursday, May 24, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, and an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

Services: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 501 E. Donald St., Waterloo at 10:30 am. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

