June 17, 1973-March 23, 2021
Brenda Kay Miller (Larson), 47, died at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, on March 23, 2021 of natural causes.
She is survived by Randy Larson (life partner), Jody Miller (brother), Gary Miller (brother), stepsiblings: Dean, Betty, Mark, Mike, Ernie, and Danny. Stepchildren: Heather, Randi Kay, Adam and eight step grandchildren. Brenda is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Brenda is proceeded in death by her parents Ray and Linda Miller, both maternal and paternal grand parents, aunts and uncles, and her cousins.
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Lofty’s in Evansdale from 12 to 3 pm. Please bring a side or dessert to share.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.