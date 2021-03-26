 Skip to main content
Brenda Kay Miller
Brenda Kay Miller

Brenda Kay Miller

June 17, 1973-March 23, 2021

Brenda Kay Miller (Larson), 47, died at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, on March 23, 2021 of natural causes.

She is survived by Randy Larson (life partner), Jody Miller (brother), Gary Miller (brother), stepsiblings: Dean, Betty, Mark, Mike, Ernie, and Danny. Stepchildren: Heather, Randi Kay, Adam and eight step grandchildren. Brenda is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Brenda is proceeded in death by her parents Ray and Linda Miller, both maternal and paternal grand parents, aunts and uncles, and her cousins.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Lofty’s in Evansdale from 12 to 3 pm. Please bring a side or dessert to share.

