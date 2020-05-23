Brenda J. Gillum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1944-2020)

WATERLOO -- Brenda Joyce Gillum, 75, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born July 18, 1944, in Leavenworth, Kan., daughter of Lucky and Betty Jean Smith Mickens. She married Howard Gillum on April 2, 1963, in Leavenworth, Kan. They later divorced.

Brenda graduated from Brown College in Kansas with a degree in business. Brenda was a caretaker and spent most of her life caring for others.

Survivors: a son, Michael Todd Gillum Sr. of Colorado; a daughter, Angela Gillum-Green of Waterloo; a brother, Benjamin C. Williams Jr. (Bonny) of Des Moines; 12 grandchildren, Kaiden Gillum (Kendall), T'aire Caples, Tamara Caples, Rose Levingston, Joyce Levingston, Andrea Caples, Antoine Caples, Nathan Williams(Alicia), Yvonne Caples , Aaron Gillum (Khadijah), Michael Todd Gillum Jr, and Breanna Gillum (Harvey), and 22 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Kimbly Marie Gillum-Caples; a son-in-law, Ronald Green Sr.; a brother, Stanley Rice; and a sister, Rose Marie Simms.

Services: Services will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.