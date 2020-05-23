Brenda J. Gillum

(1944-2020)
WATERLOO -- Brenda Joyce Gillum, 75, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born July 18, 1944, in Leavenworth, Kan., daughter of Lucky and Betty Jean Smith Mickens. She married Howard Gillum on April 2, 1963, in Leavenworth, Kan. They later divorced.
Brenda graduated from Brown College in Kansas with a degree in business. Brenda was a caretaker and spent most of her life caring for others.
Survivors: a son, Michael Todd Gillum Sr. of Colorado; a daughter, Angela Gillum-Green of Waterloo; a brother, Benjamin C. Williams Jr. (Bonny) of Des Moines; 12 grandchildren, Kaiden Gillum (Kendall), T'aire Caples, Tamara Caples, Rose Levingston, Joyce Levingston, Andrea Caples, Antoine Caples, Nathan Williams(Alicia), Yvonne Caples , Aaron Gillum (Khadijah), Michael Todd Gillum Jr, and Breanna Gillum (Harvey), and 22 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Kimbly Marie Gillum-Caples; a son-in-law, Ronald Green Sr.; a brother, Stanley Rice; and a sister, Rose Marie Simms.
Services: Services will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family at 1307 Olympic Drive, Waterloo, IA 50701
Onine condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.