Brenda Ann Poppe

June 4, 1957-February 28, 2022

Brenda Ann (Williams) Poppe, age 64, died peacefully at home, February 28, 2022, under the care of hospice, after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Brenda was born June 4, 1957, in Mason City, Iowa, to Burton (Bud) Williams and Dorothy (Larson) Williams of rural Northwood, Iowa. She graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School in 1975 and married Rick Myli of Waterloo in 1975. They had two sons and divorced in 1997. In 2006, she married Larry Poppe of Hudson, Iowa, and made their home in Waterloo.

She was employed at several area businesses, at varying times, including: Pepsi, American Color Imaging, Delta, the Reinbeck Carrier, and Interstate Food Services, mostly in the shipping and handling departments. Most recently, Brenda worked in shipping and handling for Collision Services, in Hudson, Iowa, until she was furloughed due to Covid-19, then went on disability due to her illness.

Brenda enjoyed all kinds of crafts, writing poems for family and friends, caring for her and Larry’s cats, feeding and watching “her” squirrels (something she “inherited” from her dad), and collecting frog related paraphernalia. She was quick to make friends and was cherished by many.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, her paternal and maternal grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, Larry, Waterloo; sons Jeremy (Libby) Myli of Des Moines, and Jesse (Destiny) Myli of Cedar Falls; sisters Kristie Rabon of Nashville, Tennessee, and Marcia (Denny) Goodale of Northwood; five granddaughters and one grandson; step-daughters, Kim Crowe and Tammy (Jason) Thrasher, both of Cedar Falls, three step-grandsons and three step-granddaughters; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Brenda will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered on the farm she grew up on. A memorial service will be held in her honor, for family and friends, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude’s Hospital.

The family wishes to acknowledge a very special thank you to the staff of Care Initiatives Hospice for the wonderful care given to Brenda and for the love and support shown to family.