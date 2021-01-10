Brandon Thomas Lee, 30, of Knoxville, TN, died Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1990 in Waterloo, IA. He lived each day between then and December 27 to the fullest and on his terms. Brandon was a graduate of Union High School in La Porte City, IA. He owned and operated a stump removal service, and was a machinist, first at John Deere & Company in Waterloo, where he received CNC training, and later at NAS/Nalle in Knoxville, TN. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying mountain biking, dirt bikes, motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidson, and fishing. Brandon was a former member of the Waterloo Warriors Ice Hockey team.