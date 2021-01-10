March 19, 1990-December 27, 2020
Brandon Thomas Lee, 30, of Knoxville, TN, died Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1990 in Waterloo, IA. He lived each day between then and December 27 to the fullest and on his terms. Brandon was a graduate of Union High School in La Porte City, IA. He owned and operated a stump removal service, and was a machinist, first at John Deere & Company in Waterloo, where he received CNC training, and later at NAS/Nalle in Knoxville, TN. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying mountain biking, dirt bikes, motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidson, and fishing. Brandon was a former member of the Waterloo Warriors Ice Hockey team.
He leaves behind his loving parents, Beth and Neil Tremaine of Waukee, IA and Brian and Erin Lee of Montezuma, IA; his older brother, Dustin (Amanda) Lee, of Cedar Falls; his nephew and buddy, Alec Sivertsen, and his nieces and sweeties, Scarlett and Ruby Lee, who called Brandon Uncle Fundon; paternal grandparents, James (Marilyn) Lee; step siblings, Daniel & Jennifer Johanns, both of Marion, IA, Allison (Zach) Marcus of Amana, IA, Logan Tremaine of Knoxville, TN and Alison Tremaine of Anchorage, AK; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his dog, Chop.
Brandon was preceded in death by a cousin, Sara Bohnstengel.
Services for Brandon were private. Memorials may be directed to Slumdog Rescue Crew, Knoxville TN. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
