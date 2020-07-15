Brandon L. Volkens

Brandon Lee Volkens, 34, of rural Gladbrook, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Oak Leaf Country Club in Reinbeck, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck. Please Note: The family will ask for and require the wearing of masks from all who choose to come to either the memorial visitation and/or the memorial service, your compliance is greatly appreciated. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com