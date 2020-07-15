Brandon L. Volkens

(1985-2020)
Brandon Lee Volkens, 34, of rural Gladbrook, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Oak Leaf Country Club in Reinbeck, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck. Please Note: The family will ask for and require the wearing of masks from all who choose to come to either the memorial visitation and/or the memorial service, your compliance is greatly appreciated. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Brandon was born on August 8, 1985, in Waterloo, Iowa, to his parents Mark and Diana (Halverson) Volkens. He was raised in rural Gladbrook and graduated from Gladbrook Reinbeck High School in the class of 2004.
Brandon loved farming but his true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his little girls. He loved them so much and cherished all the time they spent playing together. He will be missed and long remembered.
Brandon is survived by his parents Mark and Diana Volkens; grandparents Richard and Romagene Volkens; daughters Alexis and Willow; sister Melissa (Tyler) Blohm; nephews Tyson & Dustin Blohm and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harold and Pauline Halverson; 1 uncle and 2 aunts.
